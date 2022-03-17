'It's a blessing': Silisia looks to put Solomon Islands on the map

news, latest-news,

When Lemuel Silisia steps into the ring on Saturday night, he will carry the hopes of his village, his nation, and his father. The 25-year-old has lived in Tamworth for the last 11 months after moving to Australia from the Solomon Islands as part of the federal government's Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme. But while he currently spends his nights working at the abattoir, Silisia harbours dreams of becoming a professional boxer. This weekend's bout, on the Bad Intentions card in Gunnedah, is Silisia's first step in realising his ambition, as he will represent One2Boxing in his fight for the vacant NSW junior middleweight amateur title against Nasir Adam from Final Round Boxing. But, he admitted, the journey so far has been tough. Hailing from Auki, a village in the Malaita Province of the Solomon Islands, Silisia is finding the separation from his family difficult. Particularly after his father, Colson, fell ill and passed away shortly before his departure in 2020. "[His death] motivates me to work hard and earn money and do what I love," Silisia said. "It comforts me, thinking about my father. I'm sending money back home to assist the smaller ones ... when I fought back home, he always supported me. Fight weeks like this, he always called me and told me 'you must win'." Silisia's coach, Jamie Carroll, knows they are going in to this weekend's fight as the underdogs. However, considering his student's never-back-down mentality, high-level experience (he previously fought Olympian John Ume in Papua New Guinea), and dedication, Carroll is convinced they are headed for an upset. "I know who I've got here, I know where we want to be," Carroll said. "I couldn't care if [Adam] had 50 fights, we want to fight the best and this kid's 18, he's young and they've obviously got high opinions of him. "But Lems is going to be tough and fit, and he's going to drag him into deep water." Along with Carroll in his corner, Silisia will also have the full support of his village back home. "For this fight, my people back in the village will pray for me," he said. "Elders, old fellas back home, they will pray for me on the phone. They will call me and pray before the fight, because I help them with my work." Through his words, Silisia paints a picture of his home as a tight-knit community in which individuals support one another, and maintain a close personal and spiritual connection through religion. It is for them he fights, and in return, he hopes to earn a place in the Solomon Islands' history books. "When I die, my legacy will be safe back home," Silisia said. "They will talk about me in the history of Solomon Islands boxing. "It's my pleasure every time I represent my country, it's such an amazing thing and a blessing to me to take part and represent my country overseas."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/16db9cd9-a683-4ba3-8808-2a7adc67a52d.jpg/r0_143_5142_3048_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg