Thunderbolts enter Youth League competition as rebuild starts

news, latest-news,

In a bid to strengthen its future representative teams, the Tamworth Basketball Association confirmed recently that it would not put forward a side in this year's Waratah League Men's competition. Instead, the Thunderbolts will take part in the Youth League 2 competition, which only open to players under 23. Also read: This, TBA president Scott Ward said, was because "it was easier to start with the younger group in the Under 23s this year." As the association only had two players over the age limit trial for the men's representative side, the decision was made to enter the age group competition and build a strong foundation for a future Open Men's team, particularly after the retirement of veteran players like Chris Skilton and David Burke in recent seasons. "[They] had reached the end of their representative careers and didn't want to continue at that level," Ward said. "We were going to be in a rebuilding phase, and a couple of people had decided not to play this year which made it a lot easier for us to go to Youth League straight away." The Thunderbolts' initial plan was to have a senior men's team in 2022 and work towards introducing a Youth League team in following seasons, but after the trials it became clear to Ward and the committee that "it was going to be easier to start with the youth and build from there." The association is confident that it will be able to maintain a steady flow of talent from the age group competitions into the senior ranks, particularly considering the success of the Under 18s teams in recent weeks. "The expectation is, with what we've got coming out of our Under 18s programs this year, we should be able to continue to feed into that Youth League team and hopefully, with the strength that's coming through, promote some of our players into that senior competition," Ward said. By 2023 or 2024, the TBA hopes to have both a senior side and Youth League team playing concurrently. The 2022 Waratah Youth League 2 competition will get underway on Saturday, March 16, with Tamworth scheduled to play the Sydney Comets in Tamworth from 6pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/351810fb-f822-4c25-9e72-b43ef69783c7.jpg/r0_109_5260_3081_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg