news, latest-news,

On the day his son turned three, Beau Harry took a stroll through his life and explained the scenery. He liked what he saw. The 23-year-old's life revolves around his son, Luke, whom he cares for with his partner, Georgia Broning, at Manilla. Read also: After a hard day's work at a diary farm behind Westdale, Harry is refreshed by the presence of his boy. He wanted a family at a young age so he was better equipped to play with his children. "Just watching him grow up - all the new things he learns and everything like that," he replied on Wednesday when asked what he liked most about being a father. "It's a beautiful process." Manilla Tigers supporters will be hoping the club's elevation from reserve grade to first grade this season will also be a beautiful process. Harry will be key to the Tigers' bid for instant glory in Group 4's premier competition, with the side launching their 2022 campaign away to the Bears on April 10. "I'm pretty positive and hopeful that we're gonna do well," he said. "The team and everyone's looking good." "Doro's a pretty strong coach," he also said, in reference to Tigers captain-coach Mitchell Doring. "Like, he's guided us through the other seasons pretty well." The front-rower has had a great launch pad to the season. He came off the bench to make his Greater Northern Tigers debut in a round one drubbing of the Knights at Jack Woolaston Oval late last month The following weekend, he again came off the bench when the Tigers lost to the Western Rams in Gulgong. "It was really good," he said of his Greater Northern experience, adding: "It was a big step up. "All the boys are pretty talented. You can learn a lot from them boys." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/a48d3d9f-8022-43db-95a4-88da1d47e558.jpg/r0_58_1020_634_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg