Gunnedah youngsters are settling into their new rooms at the Baptist pre-school. The "Blue Room" and the "Rainbow Room" are as fresh as daisy after a recent rebuild, which also includes a new staff room and prep area, and storage space. Originally, the Blue Room (ages 4-5) stretched along the front of the pre-school, parellel to the road, next to the staff room, Rainbow Room and office spaces. It has now moved and become a vertical space, leading back into the pre-school. While the renovations were under way, the children and staff relocated to the Baptist Church hall and teacher Hayley Jensen said it had been a "long wait", so they were very eager to move in this month. "A lot of work has gone into it ... it's amazing. It's a beautiful environment," she said. The room's original position meant many children and staff from other rooms would move through the space during the day, but after the rebuild, it is a lot quieter and "less disruptive". "[The kids] are very excited to be in here," Ms Jensen said. The Rainbow Room also has a new space, no longer housed in the rabbit warren at the original entrance to the pre-school. Learning support teacher Amy Marmara is enjoying the change because the room is now part of the main flow of the building. There is also more space for activities and meetings between parents and visiting occupational therapists and speech therapists. "It's so much more functional, which I think is great," Ms Marmara said. "It's so accessible and parents can see it." Ms Marmara said the children "love" the light-filled room where they receive one-on-one support. "It's been such a blessing having the renovations," she said. "It's nice to see the centre updated, especially with the new kids starting." Acting pre-school director Michelle Tydd said the rooms needed a face lift and the result was very natural and light. "You need to keep up-to-date with changes," she said. "It's exciting to have the changes." The first major renovation was completed in 2017 when a new wing was added, enabling the pre-school to offer a full 260 places. The wing houses a new entrance, office spaces, and the "Green Room", which was created to accommodate more children in the school readiness program. The "Yellow Room" (ages 3-4) has since swapped spaces with the Green Room and the current Green Room will be refurbished over the Easter holidays. Ms Tydd said the room would receive a fresh coat of paint and new lighting, and the carpet and vinyl would be removed to bring up the floorboards. The room's bathroom will be renovated in the Christmas holidays. "It's going to make the place look more uniform," she said. The pre-school was established in 1974 and 20 children attended the former hall of the Baptist Church. Another room was added in 1975, allowing numbers to double. The Gunnedah Baptist Child Care Association was formed in 1986 and two years later, the pre-school was extended. A third classroom was built in 2017 and was named the Yellow Room.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/6vwjsNKWypZeVkMQsfcHaQ/de5047de-5969-4079-9f71-60e769d6ca2e.jpg/r0_188_3694_2275_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg