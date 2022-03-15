news, latest-news,

BREAKING down stigma around reaching out for help is a top priority after a recent study revealed concerning mental health findings for residents in the New England North West. Over the last two years, Lifeline's Bushfire and Natural Disaster Program found that people living in Armidale, Walcha, Inverell, Tenterfield and Glen Innes were less likely to seek clinical help. Lifeline community engagement coordinator, Kimberley Squires, said while residents were happy to talk about feelings of anxiety and depression in more relaxed settings like weekly cattle sales or agricultural shows, stepping into a counsellor's office is often met with hesitancy. "There is still a lot of stigma associated with rural and regional communities seeking help for mental health challenges, far more than in metropolitan centres," Ms Squires said. READ ALSO: "Throughout the course of the program Lifeline peer workers spoke with people who were suffering from escalating anxiety and depression, but wouldn't see a counsellor because they felt they should be able to manage these feelings on their own." With people in regional centres twice as likely to commit suicide, Moree sheep and cattle farmer Alison Hunter said the impacts of bushfires, drought, flooding and COVID-19 had taken a toll on agricultural workers. "Mother nature throws a lot at us," Ms Hunter said. "It's tough mentally, especially when you're going through tough times when animals are potentially suffering, there's financial hardships and there's just not enough resources to get the job done." But despite the ongoing struggles many farmers are facing, Ms Hunter said to help them through, there needed to be more options. "The proximity to town makes it hard for some farmers to warrant a trip to town just for themselves," she said. "Farmers aren't used to an office, they don't work in an office, they're outside they work with animals. "To sit down in an office might be very confronting for them." So to get them the help they need, Ms Squires said Lifeline was encouraging farmers to take advantage of video counselling sessions that could be held in the comfort and safety of their own homes. "When someone wants to speak to a video counsellor they speak to the same person each time who knows their history and their background," Ms Squires said. "Early intervention is the key to managing mental health." To book an appointment with a Lifeline counsellor call 1300 152 854. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/207ba623-1810-45dd-9de6-fb099d121001.jpg/r0_285_5606_3452_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg