TAMWORTH shoppers were treated to a free cook book on Friday, but it's not just about trying new recipes. Charter Hall Retail and Two Good Co. have joined forces to keep both women safe and your taste buds satisfied. Until March 24 cook books will be gifted to shoppers who spend $30 at a specialty store or $50 at any major store located in the Tamworth Square shopping centre. For each cook book that is given away, a percentage of the profit is reinvested into Two Good Co.'s 'Work Work' program. The program provides life changing training, skills and employment to women seeking refuge in domestic violence shelters within the community. READ ALSO: With one in four women in Australia experiencing domestic violence at some point in their lives, Two Good Co. founder Rob Caslick said he was thrilled to be raising awareness of the issue in regional areas. "The funds from the 7,700 cookbooks, will go directly to supporting women with 2,000 hours in our 'Work Work' program," Mr Caslick said. "The program not only provides a platform for women to rebuild their self-worth and financial independence, but enables us to continue delivering wholesome, beautiful meals to women's shelters across Australia, with over 200,000 delivered to date." While the cook book features a variety of recipes, it's more than just good food. It also includes heart-felt stories in a bid to support vulnerable women of domestic violence as they rebuild their independence. Charter Hall Retail chief executive officer Ben Ellis said it was a privilege to work with such an important organisation. "Two Good Co. is doing extraordinary work in supporting vulnerable women through the 'Work Work' program, and creating a sense of belonging for these women," Mr Ellis said. The cook books will be available at Tamworth Square until March 24, or until stock runs out.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/5cb924f3-ada8-4a59-9730-ff186a5a7674.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg