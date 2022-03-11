community,

DRIVERS will dodge a crackdown on unauthorised parking at the region's sports venues as Tamworth Regional Council removes no parking signs on Plain Street. Players and their families have always snagged a spot between the Ebsworth roundabout and the entrance to the Plain Street carpark, despite the area being marked as a no parking zone. If the signs weren't removed, the council would have started to issue fines to the people who park there. Parking is hard to come by in the area, Cr Marc Sutherland said, especially when Oztag games are on. "I know that especially during the winter and when Oztag is on that parking at that precinct is hard to come by," he said. Read also: "Having no parking signs there doesn't make sense when people are parking and they don't take note of them. "So instead of forcing our hand in that space, I think making sure people have the ability to park is a great idea." Councillors made the decision to remove them on a request from the sports and recreation manager. It's unclear when the no parking signs will be removed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/731660d6-296c-48ee-bbeb-d55a429554a6.jpg/r0_306_6016_3705_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg