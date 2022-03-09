news, latest-news,

AFTER displaying incredible innovation, perseverance and time management skills over the past 12 months, Walcha's Anna Barwick has been named the NSW Premier's Woman of the Year. Ms Barwick has been rewarded for her work founding and growing PharmOnline, Australia's first telehealth pharmacy service, which played a huge role in keeping people safe and informed during COVID outbreaks and lockdowns. She had been nominated for the NSW Rural Woman of the Year award, before winning that and ultimately going on to claim the major prize, which she said came as a shock given the competition. "I was so honoured and privileged, I was with an amazing group of women from around the state so it was a really big surprise to be selected out of them," she said. "Because all the women are doing amazing work in their own communities and making a difference, so I'm shocked, but it's a major honour." Ms Barwick has done more than just start PharmOnline in recent times though, with the 2021 Pharmacist of the Year winner also a PhD candidate, a University of New England lecturer and mother. She credited close friends, family and work colleagues for helping her manage such a high workload and grow the telehealth service to its current size. Her passion for rural health is what has driven her to make the change though, and she's not ready to stop just yet. "I'm so keen to try and reduce the health gap between metro and regional and rural Australia," she said. "And I think we need to utilise more health professionals that we have in these communities, pharmacists are one of those, they're a very important component of the health care team. READ ALSO: "We're all very keen to work together and with other health professionals to get great outcomes for patients. "A wonderful outcome [from winning the award] would be to get funding, particularly from the government." She already has one fan in NSW parliament, with Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson heaping praise on her. He said while she is already a household name in her local community, the extra exposure should give her the opportunity to help even more people. "The Walcha community already knows how amazing Anna is, and I know the community is thrilled that her great work has been recognised with this award," he said. "Anna is a true community champion, ensuring women from our region and rest of rural and regional Australia have the support they need when it comes to accessing pharmacy services. "I'm a strong believer that living in rural and regional NSW should not stop us from being able to access the health services we need, and for many years I have been in awe of the work Anna has done through PharmOnline." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

