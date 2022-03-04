news, latest-news,

Tamworth's softballers will double up this Saturday with another round of double headers scheduled. At 3pm it will be an Benchwarmers battle on the Porter Family Diamond with the Green taking on the Black, while on the Richard Webb Diamond Hurricanes will play United. Then at 5pm, on the Porter Family Diamond, Benchwarmers Green play United, and Hurricanes meet Savage Diamonds on the Richard Webb Diamond. It is a very tight competition with only a point separating the top four teams and three teams - Benchwarmers Black, Hurricanes and Savage Diamonds - all on 13 points. United are then on 12 with Benchwarmers Green on 9. READ ALSO: - Tamworth City women's club still bowling on 60 years on - 'They met and fell in love': Tigers powerhouse Alisa Tunamena recalls Fiji romance that led to ... well, her - Years don't diminish the memories or friendships for 1966 Emus tourists

