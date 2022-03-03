news, latest-news,

Bowlers from around Tamworth and as far as Quirindi and Barraba helped the Tamworth City Women's Bowling Club finally celebrate their 60th anniversary on Thursday. The celebrations were twice postponed last year, the first time in June due to the icy winds and rain and then again in August with Tamworth plunged into lockdown the week the festivities were scheduled for. After Wednesday night's storms the sunny skies on Thursday morning were understandably a welcome sight. President Chris Rouvray admitted to thinking "not again" watching "the weather last night rolling in". READ ALSO: "But we were prepared with some trivia games and a few other games we had in mind, so we were going to go ahead no matter what," she said. In the end they were able to get out on the green and celebrate in fitting style, bowlers from Barraba, Manilla, Quirindi, Kootingal, North Tamworth, South Tamworth and West Tamworth joining them for a morning of bowls followed by lunch and a cake cutting. Discussions about the possibility of forming a women's club alongside the men's first began in the 1950s. However it would be around a decade until that eventuated into a reality with the first meeting of the Tamworth City Women's Bowling Club taking place on July 6, 1961 with 20 members forming the foundation committee. President at the time Gordon Bruderlin had approached Dot Smith and asked her to submit a list of at least 30 ladies who would be interested in joining if they were to start up a women's club. She then contacted prospective members and the list was submitted to the men's club. "We're still rolling along really well so that's what it's all about," Rouvray said. The club currently boasts just over 20 members but have had as many as 100 and are working hard to try and increase their membership. One of the ways they are doing that is by playing club competitions on weekends so that those who work can join them. "It would be nice to get some of the younger members of the community to come along and join in," Rouvray said. "It's not an old persons sport, it's for the younger generation too." In recent times the women's club has seen a couple of significant changes. Last year they changed their uniforms, the old one's needing updating. Also last year Women's Bowls NSW and Royal Bowls NSW became unified, meaning everyone now plays under the banner of Bowls NSW. Club and pennants competitions are still separate but they can now enjoy mixed pairs competitions. But there is still a way to go, Rouvray added. Later this month the women's club is organising a membership drive/fun day for the whole club. More details are still to come but she said it will be an afternoon "for all genders and ages in our community". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/bf3b5b73-3fa6-4204-b9f8-1981970146a4.jpg/r0_390_5182_3318_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg