news, latest-news,

ARRIVING in town in their big red car The Wiggles had both kids and adults singing and dancing on Tuesday with three shows at the Capitol Theatre. The Great Wiggly Road Trip tour marked thirty years of singing and dancing and Tsehay, Lachy, Simon and Anthony were ready to celebrate. With smash hits like Hot Potato, Rock a Bye Your Bear and We're All Fruit Salad it was a show you didn't want to miss. READ ALSO: And as the most recent winners of the Triple J Hottest 100 locals also enjoyed their cover of Elephant, the song which landed them the accolade in January. But of course it wouldn't have been a Wiggles show without Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and Shirley Shawn the Unicorn who were also there to take part in all the fun. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/274603fb-19f6-4677-84df-f4c3fad1450d.jpg/r15_321_6001_3703_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg