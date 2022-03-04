news, latest-news,

Families interested in looking at independent boarding options for their children will have the opportunity to meet with the Principal of The Armidale School when she visits centres across northern NSW in coming months. Dr Rachel Horton, who commenced in her role last July, will be accompanied by senior staff from the school, which attracts boarding students from across NSW, interstate and overseas. "Last year, when COVID allowed, I enjoyed the opportunity to get out into our heartland and be welcomed by many of our community so I am very much looking forward to meeting even more families this time, including at some centres I haven't been to before," she said. "Being a regional school we are well aware of the challenges of distance, so the tour allows people who may be interested to learn more about TAS to have a chat without having to travel to Armidale." Dr Horton said there was much good news to share. "The year started with wonderful academic results and the highest enrolment ever at the school so there is lovely sense of optimism about the future. "I'm very keen to help families learn more about TAS and why it may well be the ideal 'fit' for their boys and girls." The tour commences in Moree on 7 March with visits to Narrabri, Walcha, Tamworth, Gunnedah, Scone, Maitland, Glen Innes and Inverell over the following four weeks, before heading to the coast. Tour Dates: To book a time go here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/cfe216e6-380e-4cf6-8f01-555c07e373a8.jpg/r2_217_4239_2611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg