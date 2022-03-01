360 Scully Park hosts "fantastic" home carnival

news, latest-news,

The 360 Scully Park Swimming Club's first swimming carnival in a year was held on Saturday, and saw dozens of swimmers from around the region participate. The event was well-attended by local swimming schools and ran smoothly. As one of the last major fixtures on the 2021/22 calendar for Scully Park, it was a pleasing sequel to a less-than-ideal Country Championships campaign. Also read: Scully Park coach, Kate Bolte, said the club had 22 swimmers turn out for their home carnival, most of whom earned podium places in their events. "The parents on our 360 Scully Park committee worked hard to run a fantastic day," Bolte said.

