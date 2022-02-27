news, latest-news,

The Greater Northern Tigers under-16 side continued their push for an Andrew Johns Cup finals berth with a determined four-point win over the Newcastle and Maitland Region Knights at Jack Woolaston Oval. The Brett Jarrett-coached Tigers won 14-10 after trailing 6-4 at half-time. The Tigers started well with a Charlie Merrick try in the eighth minute but the Knights stunned the home side with a runaway try to Mitchell Rogers just before half-time on Saturday morning. Read also: A Braydon Allan try eight minutes into the second half restored the Tigers' lead before Tigers fullback Cooper Meldrum completed a good backline move to score 13 minutes from full-time. A Lochie Gray try in the 53rd minute gave the Knights a lifeline and created a tense final five minutes. "It was a pretty gutsy win," Jarrett said. "We built a lot of pressure ... our first half got us over the line." The Tigers withstood the Knights for much of the first half when the Knights received a string of penalties. The Tigers also lost centre Sam Carr and five-eighth Brodi Campbell in the second half through injury. "The boys came out in the second half and knuckled down." The Tigers have now won three of their four games, with a two-point loss to benchmark Central Coast their only disappointment so far. "We're pretty happy with that," Jarrett said of his side's record. "We still haven't played our best game yet." Meldrum was a star for the Tigers. "He was outstanding," Jarrett said. The Tigers head to Gulgong to play the Western Division Rams in their fifth and final round game on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Tigers' under-18 outfit have one last chance to finish their Laurie Daley Cup Country Championship season on a winning note after succumbing 34-6 to the Knights at Jack Woolaston Oval. The Tigers were right in the game at half-time when trailing 10-6 but couldn't match the Knights in the second half. Newcastle scored four tries in 12 minutes, from the 44th minute, to take control of the game. "We made too many mistakes again," disappointed Tigers coach Darryl Rando said. "We couldn't defend our mistakes." Logan Spinks won the Tigers' players player award and was the sole tryscorer, winning the race to a grubber kick in the first half to give the Tigers a 6-4 lead after 23 minutes. However, the Knights regained the lead when dashing winger Bailey Scholes crossed for the first of his three tries, and Lauchlyn Spicer converted from the sideline for a 10-6 lead after 32 minutes. Scholes also scored in the 44th minute to start the 12-minute domination that resulted in tries to Beau Watson, Ned Jennings and Taj Blackman, before Scholes claimed his third try in the 63rd. In the final game at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday, the Tigers women were left with a mountain to climb if they are to make the Country Championships finals series after their 26-point loss to to the Knights. The Mick Schmiedel-coached Tigers lost 30-4 and need a big win over Western Rams at Gulgong on Saturday if they are to have any chance of reaching the final four. "We have to win by at least 26," Schmiedel said. He was disappointed with the loss but not with his side's efforts. "It's a funny game. [Judging] by the score it looks like we got belted but they just crept away from us," he said. "We were more competitive than we were last year and we'd only had the one run together - that was last night [Friday]." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/f04983cd-383a-48ba-97d3-44f886797a30.jpg/r0_1_4033_2280_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg