Tamworth Wheelchair Sports is back up and rolling for 2022 and encouraging "anybody and everybody" to come and give it a try. They started back up their free weekly Wednesday sessions after the Christmas-New Year break earlier this month but are hoping to get more people involved. The sessions run from 5-7pm at the Tamworth Sports Dome and committee member Catherine Rae said "anybody and everybody is welcome", stressing that it is not just for people who are in a wheelchair. READ ALSO: "You don't have to have a disability, you can just come and play," she said, adding that they would love to see more able-bodied people coming along and "having a go at it". "We've had a few basketballers come and have a go." They are trying to build up the momentum again after last year's lockdown and subsequent restrictions put the brakes on. Such was the interest that they had just expanded to a two hour timeslot when the lockdown hit. But since resuming they have been struggling for numbers a bit. Actively involved in sport before an accident left her with a spinal cord injury, Rae has loved having that physical activity outlet again. "I suppose putting people in a chair gives us a bit of equality in a way," she continued. "I can't go out and play football with you but you can come and play football with me." "That's the beauty of it." She gave an example of one father who it has given an opportunity to to play sport with his daughters he might not have otherwise had. Rae has also found it to be a great support system. "When you come back to rural areas from rehab, you go from Sydney and having everyone at your beck and call to sometimes not a lot of support," she said. "You can come and have a chat and meet other people in a similar situation." "And sport is just a great thing for your mental health; just to come and have a push around in the chair and a laugh and getting a bit of exercise while being silly."

