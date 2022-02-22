news, latest-news,

He's worn the gold of NSW Country and the blue of NSW and now Mitch Watts is pressing his claims to pull on the Junior Wallabies green and gold. The Tamworth Magpies-come-Randwick forward is currently in camp with the squad after being added to the initial squad announced earlier this month. After assembling in Canberra on Sunday, the Junior Wallabies will base themselves in the nation's capital until March 1 in what is the first of three camps in preparation for the Oceania Under-20s Championships in July. Watts is joined in the squad by Scone's Ed Arnott. READ ALSO: After a disrupted last 18 months, Junior Wallabies head coach Nathan Grey said it is "refreshing to be able to come together as a national program as we commence our 2022 campaign." "The coaches and management are as excited as the players to be able to come together and begin our 2022 journey together," he said. "These players have not had the opportunity to play much rugby recently due to COVID, so a camp of this type allows them to show their talents and test themselves against the best of their peers in the country."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/ef9268b8-1849-48c5-8a52-fd1fdd412d2e.jpg/r0_48_1086_662_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg