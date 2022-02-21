news, latest-news,

It is hoped to be the start of a women's 15s revolution in the region. The call has gone out for players for a new pilot competition designed to provide more exposure to the most traditional format of rugby. The Northern NSW Premier Women's XVs competition is set to launch on April 3 in Armidale. New development officer for the region Paddy Bowen has been one of the driving forces in getting the concept off the ground and said the aim is to have a parallel competition which teams across the Far North Coast, Mid North Coast, Central North and New England can compete in. READ ALSO: "The goal is to try and draw three teams out of New England and Central North combined, two from the Mid North Coast and we're hoping the Far North Coast will have a team," Bowen said. Down the track the vision is to extend it to colts and men's, but for now the focus is the women. That's where the opportunities are the most lacking. "15-a-side for the women in the club space at the moment is impossible," Bowen said. The only real opportunity is through the rep program. The Central North women's competition transitioning to 10s this year is a step forward, but he wants to see some "meaningful competition" for those that want to play 15s. The response has shown the appetite is there. "So far we have had plenty of players respond to the EOI (Expression of Interest)," Bowen said. The idea is play a gala style carnival on the 3rd and if they get good feedback to make it a regular competition either pre or post-season "to boost women's games and feed into the representative pathway". Bowen said they are also hoping to secure some "low-level sponsors" to televise the games on Cluch TV and further promote the game. It's one of a few ideas he has come into the role with. Hitting the ground running, he is talking to some of the smaller schools around the region about adopting RugbyX. Launched in 2019 and developed by Ben Ryan, who guided the Fiji men's side to Olympic gold, it is similar to 7s but has five players to a team, is played cross-field and only goes for 10 minutes. There are also a few rule variations like no goal-kicking and no lineouts. Bowen believes it is a perfect stepping stone for smaller schools. "For smaller schools it evens out the playing field because chances are every school has four or five really handy footy players and another four or five that want to have a go," he said. The initial step is to roll it out in the schools and get a bit of a small schools gala day. Then if it gets some traction invite some of the bigger schools. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/c646181f-5c0b-41d3-a53a-f5b9864bbba7.jpg/r0_70_953_608_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg