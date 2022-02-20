news, latest-news,

FROM melting wax on her kitchen stove, to waking up early to sell candles at the weekend markets, Kara White's homemade candle business now has its very own storefront. When she couldn't find the perfect lavender candle, Ms White took matters into her own hands and started Wick & Wax Candle. Just three years later the small business owner has seen her hobby turn into a thriving online store and a now a shop. "I've worked hard to get where I am," Ms White said. READ ALSO: "A lot of hard work, a lot of late nights and a lot of help from my family." Stocking candles, room diffusers, aroma pots and hand painted drinkware, Ms White said her business took off during lockdown when she was receiving orders from all around Australia. "It was a big accomplishment when I sent to every state of the country," she said. But taking the next step to grow her store, Ms White has recently purchased Cartridges 2340, her parents' business, which she will also use as a permanent store location for her candles. The shared space means customers will be able to pick up a candle and get their printer fixed at the same time. "They'll be going hand in hand," Ms White said. While she's already got pockets across the country wafting with her scents, Ms White said she was keen to see a piece of her passion project in more homes here in Tamworth. "A lot more people are tending to look for handmade and homemade regional products," she said. "They want to shop local, there's definitely a demand." Wick & Wax Candle is located inside Cartridges 2340 at 480 Peel Street.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/df9d238d-2f83-4e1a-9639-37fd04b44109.jpg/r0_285_5606_3452_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg