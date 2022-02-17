Tamworth Junior Oztag summer season kicks off

news, latest-news,

Tamworth's junior Oztaggers got their season underway last night with roughly 60 teams on the field for the first round of the local season. Tamworth Junior Oztag welcomed players from the Boys 8s, 10s, and 12s, and the Girls 8s, 10s, and 12s divisions to the Plain Street Sporting Fields yesterday afternoon from 4.15pm. Also read: Round one will continue tonight, with the Mixed 14s and 16s divisions to begin from the same time, with around 30 further sides expected to take part. Minitag, the youngest local division for players aged six and under, will get underway next week from Wednesday, February 23. Those who have any questions or wish to register with Tamworth Junior Oztag can do so at www.tamworthjuniors.oztag.com.au/. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/7da4e4cb-48c1-4ae4-a79d-6e9b47eed8e3.jpg/r0_48_4290_2472_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg