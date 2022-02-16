news, latest-news,

Kate Jenner is the latest Hockeyroo to announce her international retirement. The Tamworth-raised defender finished her career with 138 international caps, after making her Hockeyroos debut in 2010. She is a dual Olympian (2012 and 2020), a Commonwealth Games gold medallist (2014) and a World Cup silver medallist (2014). Read also: Another remarkable aspect of Jenner's career is that she had a three-year hiatus, after stepping away from the Hockeyroos program at the end of 2015. But the lure of representing her country again, coupled with some gentle persuasion and support from Hockeyroos head coach Katrina Powell, drew her back to the fold and she returned to the national program in 2019. Jenner became a constant in the Hockeyroos defence and went on to finish her international career at the Tokyo Olympics. The 31-year-old admitted that she pondered pushing for selection in this year's Hockeyroos squad, with an eye to playing at the 2014 Paris Olympics, but decided it was time to pass the baton to the talent waiting in the wings. She said it was "probably a stretch too far to get to Paris". "I'm content with my career," she said. "There are highs and lows, and as a sportsperson you have to accept that it is the way it is going to be: if you have a career with no lows, then you probably haven't given it your all." Jenner said she had "great memories and experiences" associated with hockey. "I'm glad I was able to go to major tournaments and experience hockey all over the world ... Now it's time for someone else to start that journey." Powell, who also coached Jenner at the NSW Institute of Sport, described her as "a quiet achiever and an amazing competitor". "She might seem quiet and in the background, but that is not Kate on the field," Powell said. "She has shown brilliant resilience, having cracked into the squad in 2010, before suffering some disappointments. "To come back and finish her career in Tokyo the way she did ... she would be really proud of her journey." Powell said Jenner "leaves a clear legacy about having pride in playing for Australia and also that hunger and want to win". "She has been a real example for other Hockeyroos and those players outside the program wanting to push their way into the team," the mentor added. Hockey Australia president Ross Sudano congratulated Jenner on her "wonderful career and contribution to the Hockeyroos". Sudano said he was "thrilled" that Jenner "will continue to have an influence on promoting the sport to kids throughout regional NSW". Newcastle-based Jenner is a regional participation coordinator for Hockey NSW. Kate Jenner: Date of birth: May 5, 1990 Place of birth: Mudgee Position: Defender Playing number: 22 Hockeyroos appearances (goals): 138 (1) Hockeyroos cap number: 442 Hockeyroos debut: June 16, 2010 v Great Britain Honours/awards: Commonwealth Games gold medal 2014 World Cup silver medal 2014 World League silver medal 2013 Tournament history: Olympic Games 2012 and 2020 FIH Pro League 2019 and 2020 Commonwealth Games 2010 and 2014 World Cup 2010 and 2014 World League 2013 Oceania Cup 2013

