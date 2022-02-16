news, latest-news,

Jordan Sharpe would have preferred to disappear into the ether. What he did not want to do was discuss his premature retirement, at age 27, from rugby league. As expected, he politely declined the Leader's request for an interview to mark his departure from the game - the result of a chronic knee injury. Read also: The former Kootingal-Moonbi captain and playmaker was at home as a lit-up prime target of defenders, but recoiled when his rugby league deeds were spotlit. That was unfortunate for him, given he was mentioned a lot due to his matching-winning qualities and his renowned grit. There may have been players as tough as him, but doubtful any were tougher. "He played well above his weight," said Roosters captain Ben Williams, who described Sharpe's retirement as a "massive blow". "He's been great for the club," Williams added. This year would have been Sharpe's 10th season at the club. Roosters president Lad Jones said his former teammate had "grown" at Kootingal-Moonbi. "He turned into a great bloke and a great leader and a great family man," he said of the father of one. The former No 6 was "a massive, massive leader", Jones said, adding that "you can't replace someone like Jordan Sharpe". Jones continued: "He led the boys from the front every training session, and done the same on the field - not just by words but by his actions." Perhaps the best-known example of Sharpe's grit was when he played in the Roosters' 2019 grand final loss to Norths, despite suffering medial ligament damage in the preliminary final against Werris Creek. "He's one of the toughest blokes I've played with," Jones said, "and I've played with a lot of tough blokes." Sharpe was also lethal in attack, especially inside the opposition's 20m zone. A banged up Sharpe being mobbed by teammates in the in-goal area, after scoring a try, was a common sight.

