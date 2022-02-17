news, latest-news,

Tamworth is set to near-double the number of units coming onto the market in 2022, compared to an ordinary year. Council director of liveable communities Gina Vereker predicted that about 500 new plots would be converted to home-and-land packages by the end of this financial year. In an ordinary year, it's just 300. The building boom comes in response to a region-wide housing crisis, she said. "I think that's in response to a whole range of things: people moving here, therefore the demand, the lack of supply and yes the land's now worth more," she said. READ MORE: Ms Vereker revealed the Tamworth Regional Council will apply for a cut of the $30 million Regional Housing Fund available to councils of growing communities to help pay for new infrastructure. The fund was announced ahead of the government's response to the Regional Housing Taskforce, which was tasked with the role of designing policy to clear the state's rural housing crisis. She said the funding was "one of the answers, but it's not the only answer" to the city's record housing crisis. "I'd rather be having the problem of needing more housing, than having no development and the city's dying," she said. "It is a good problem to have and we say thank you to the government for offering this assistance." In its Tamworth hearing, Ms Vereker told the taskforce that the city had, at that time, 2,700 units fully hooked up to council services and ready to be built out, without any work getting done. Since the hearings, in August 2021, about 500 of them have been built, she said. "The supply of land was there, but the demand wasn't there and the prices weren't high enough that it was worthwhile for the developers to actually develop the land," she said. "I think that's changing, because with our lack of housing availability of course developers have started putting those parcels on the market." Minister for Planning and Homes Anthony Roberts said councils will need to prepare and implement plans to address the taskforce's recommendations at a local level, such as updating infrastructure contributions plans and housing strategies, to qualify.

