news, latest-news,

CAR enthusiasts won't be driving into town this year after the Shannons Tamworth Motor Show was called off. The much-loved annual event is the biggest fundraiser for the Tamworth West Rotary Club, with the show attracting rev heads from all over the country. But in an announcement on Facebook the club confirmed that the show would not go ahead on its usual weekend in May this year, but would instead be postponed until 2023. Event organising committee member Richard Chaffey said the difficult decision was made due to COVID-19 and car supply concerns. READ ALSO: "We just don't want to get caught up with the costs of setting it up and running it and not being able to recoup the funds," Mr Chaffey said. "So we decided to call it early. "Most of our feed-in shows that we use have all been cancelled," he said. The show usually generates around $30,000, which the club donates to needy charities, community organisations and support groups in the Tamworth and surrounding community. After a successful show in 2021, Mr Chaffey said it was "extremely disappointing" to have to call it off this year. "They way things are at present we weren't prepared to take the risk as a club," he said. Organisers are hopeful the event will return in 2023 and have already booked it into the calendar for May 20 and 21. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/8411d740-655c-4d53-b6e1-4469d6385cb5.jpg/r0_171_3718_2272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg