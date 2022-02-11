news, latest-news,

WHEN Georgia Smith was just three years old, she fought for her life to beat leukemia. A bit over a decade on and the Tamworth teenager's zest for life is inspiring other young women to achieve their dreams. "I was diagnosed with cancer two months after my third birthday and was told that without treatment I would live about three months," Ms Smith said. "My family made Ronald McDonald house our home for 251 days. I am cancer free now and smashing goals, enjoying my love for life and sport and hopefully inspiring other young women to achieve their dreams and goals too." The 2020 Tamworth's Young Citizen of the Year is one of three inspiring women set to speak at an International Women's Day event next month, raising funds for Ronald McDonald House Tamworth. Chief Operating Officer of PRD Tamworth and proud mum of her two young boys Jacqui Bijnens will also speak at the event, which celebrates the 2022 theme 'Break the Bias'. Through her leadership PRD Tamworth won Diversity Office of the Year 2021 at the national REB Women in Real Estate Awards. She is also a finalist in the upcoming Real Estate Business Awards 2022 for Operations Director of the Year. READ ALSO: Joining them will be the inspiring Shanna Whan from Maules Creek, Local Hero winner of Australian of the Year 2022, who has made it her life's work to advocate on behalf of rural and remote Australians facing alcohol addiction. Ronald McDonald House Tamworth manager Rhiannon Curtis said all money raised from the event will go into providing a home away from home for families of seriously ill children being treated at hospital. "We like to promote all the amazing things that are happening within our region and that particularly females are achieving from a rural location," she said. "I like to showcase that regardless of life stage, marital status, whether or not they're parents or working, that at any point of time you can completely change course, set your goals and achieve them." The luncheon will run from 10am to 2:30pm on Tuesday, March 8 at Tamworth Jockey Club. Event info, tickets and sponsorship packages are available at https://nnswfundraising.rmhc.org.au/event/iwd-tamworth-2022 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

