community,

AS INDUSTRY experts unravelled the throng of issues facing regional news, its future sat poised with notepads ready to report on the facts. University of New England (UNE) students Lucy Eddy, Kirsty Meyer, Jacob Johnston and Catherine Davis covered the Walkley Regional Journalism Summit on Thursday. From pitching stories to tackling interviews, the student news desk was a test of courage that saw all four rise to the challenge. Hearing from professionals in the regional journalism field was a surreal experience, Mr Johnston said. "I have been very excited to immerse myself in the discussion of regional journalism, but I feel like I have also learned a great deal about how to think and find insights like a journalist at the top of their field," he said. "Being invited to be a student journalist working at the event is an immense honour and the summit itself will hopefully provide me with insights I will carry with me into my future work." Read also: Ms Davis said she learned an appreciation about the power of words and a journalist's role in interpreting national issues through a regional lens. 'This was an exciting opportunity to participate in my first hands-on journalism experience, and, having recently moved to regional Queensland with my young family, the subject matter was highly relevant," she said. Ms Meyer said reporting on the summit was an insightful experience. "Journalism has many moving parts, so events like the Walkleys are essential to not only engage the industry for sustainability, but to keep the industry evolving as media convergence and delivery platforms continue to advance," she said. The students reported from Tamworth, and Ms Davis joined online. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/c1a5ae71-e844-4ec5-a465-d791b23e495d.jpg/r5_0_2042_1151_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg