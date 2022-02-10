news, latest-news,

Deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has been criticised as being wasteful, for spending potentially hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars on a new ministerial office that would close again if the government lost the May election. It's unclear exactly how much the fit-out of the office, on Armidale's Faulkner Street, will cost the taxpayer. Both a spokesperson for Mr Joyce and the Department of Finance were unable to give a figure. Fit-out of an earlier ministerial office during Mr Joyce's last term as deputy prime minister cost the taxpayer $365,748. READ MORE: Labor Senator for NSW Tim Ayres said the "luxury" office fit-out was a "vanity exercise at taxpayer expense". "While regional New South Wales battles the Omicron wave and our aged care system is in crisis, it is no surprise that Mr Joyce's first priority is himself," he said. "This luxury office will be in the old premises of the Armidale Express. It is a real irony that instead of standing up for regional news, Mr Joyce is jumping in the old community paper's grave." As MP for the large, rural electorate of New England, Mr Joyce already has electorate offices in Tamworth and Tenterfield. He is also entitled to a ministerial office to serve as a base for staff and in order to perform his duties as deputy prime minister and minister for infrastructure, transport and regional development. The office has yet to open, according to neighbouring businesses. A spokesperson for Mr Joyce didn't give an opening date. A federal election must be held by May. If the government loses, Mr Joyce would cease to be deputy prime minister or cabinet minister and the office would close. A spokesperson for Mr Joyce said he was based in Armidale when he last held a ministerial position "and he has made no secret of his desire to re-establish an office there since returning as deputy prime minister". "This has been in the works since he returned to the role last June, however delays for various reasons mean arrangements are only being finalised now," the spokesperson said. "Establishing the office in Armidale has been done in conjunction with all of the relevant rules and processes." Offices for federal MPs often command prices in the hundreds of thousands due to the need for specialist high-tech security equipment. It's not the first time an Armidale-based office has proved controversial for Mr Joyce, who was criticised in 2017 for "pork-barrelling" by spending $365,748 on an office Labor claimed was disused. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

