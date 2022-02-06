news, latest-news,

There's no denying Tamworth is known as the country music capital. But in a new series titled 'Tamworth's Hidden Gems' Leader journalist Tess Kelly has made it her mission to uncover the less spoken about sites that draw visitors to the region. IF YOU walk into the Powerhouse Motorcycle Museum and think you've accidentally stumbled into an art gallery, don't be concerned, you're in the right place. The museum has been carefully curated to resemble a new bike shop, that boasts a collection of bikes at the top end of their brand, design and era. The display challenges the stereotypical culture of 'bikie gangs' that are known for their black leather and revved up engines, with museum owner Greg Maguire using his collection to create an atmosphere of elegance and class. "They're not motorcycles, they're art, and I view my collection as an art gallery," Mr Maguire said. READ ALSO: While the bikes date back to the 1960's, 70's and 80's the motorcycles have been restored to look like new, straight out of the box, a feature of the museum Mr Maguire believes gives the museum global appeal. "When you walk in, it looks like a showroom of new motorbikes," he said. And it appears the museum lives up to its goal, with Glenn Dewhurst, from Gerringong, giving a rave review after travelling into town on his own bike. "I must have driven past here over the last ten years half a dozen times, and I thought, I've never been in that place," Mr Dewhurst said. "I can't believe the quality of the bikes, and some of them are really rare." Motorcycle enthusiasts like Mr Dewhurst are treated to a collection of more than 50 bikes, with brands such as Honda, Ducati and Harley Davidson, as well as limited edition bikes and ones that have never even been ridden. Before COVID-19 the museum was known to attract visitors from all over the world, and is a regular stop for motorcycle tours. But it's not just the bikes that makes the museum an anticipated activity for visitors. The passionate volunteers bring the story of each bike to life, 70 per cent of whom have been dedicated to platforming the collection since the museum's inception 12 years ago. For Noel Bayliss, who has been volunteering at the museum for three years, his reason to help out is simple. "I just love motorbikes," he said. But it's not just his passion for motorcycles that keeps him involved, it's the opportunity to meet like-minded people from all corners of the globe. "It's just beautiful, the people you meet are unreal," Mr Bayliss said. "Before COVID we used to get them from overseas, they had pictures of motorcycles from over there, in their countries. "It's just gorgeous, I love it." With bikes dating back to the 1950's, Mr Bayliss said it was a heart-warming experience to see visitors reminisce about some of the motorcycles they've owned over the years. "Nearly every person that comes in says 'can we have that? We had one of those when we were kids'," he said. "That's the best part of it." But it's not just those that are taking a trip down memory lane that enjoy the collection. Mr Bayliss said educating the next generation of motorcycle enthusiasts was a great deal of fun. The museum also comes equipped with a souvenir and memorabilia shop and complementary tea and coffee. Located on Armidale Road, the Powerhouse Motorcycle Museum is open seven days a week. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

