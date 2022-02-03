community,

Power has been returned to Oxley Vale, after damage to a network gas switch caused by a bird strike was repaired late Thursday afternoon. Essential Energy switched off power to 530 customers in the Oxley Vale area at 12.37pm following reports of a loud bang. A spokesperson for Essential Energy said the power had been returned to the last homes by about 4pm. The cause of the outage proved to be a bird, the spokesperson said. "Crews were quickly dispatched and on arrival found a damaged network gas switch, caused when a bird impacted the electricity network," she said. Essential Energy crews initially returned power to 262 homes after isolating the fault area at about 2.20pm. Power was returned to the last 268 homes after further repairs.

