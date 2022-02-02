community,

KOOTINGAL has received a makeover thanks to a fresh coat of paint and a splash of community spirit. Sunnyfield Disability Services and Kootingal Lions Club have teamed up with the mission to get every park bench in town in shape. But it's not just about creating a nice spot to stop for lunch, the project hopes to help those living with a disability boost their confidence, get social and learn new skills. While the restoration project started off as just pulling out the weeds and giving the chairs a fresh lick of paint at Federation Park, Lions Club project officer Rob Webster said it quickly turned into a mission to transform the whole town. With the help of clients from Sunnyfield Disability Services the club will be painting every park bench in sight, with the hope to make Kootingal more welcoming and help those living with a disability. READ ALSO: But 'team work makes the dream work' according to Mr Webster, who said the project wouldn't be possible without the help of the Sunnyfield clients who are willing to give anything a go. "If you give each one of them a project, they take a lot of pride in it," he said. Sunnyfield service manager Penny Plowman said the project was not only beneficial to the Kootingal community but also the volunteers, as most of them are unable to join the workforce due to their disabilities. "It's the highlight of their week, doing volunteer work for other people and other organisations," Ms Plowman said. "It gives them a purpose, they just love it." As many of the volunteers live independently, Ms Plowman started the weekly group to make sure they had the an opportunity to be social. "Through the group they've all forged friendships and now some of them meet outside of the Friday group, which is great," she said. With a great team on board, Mr Webster said he hoped to see their hard work pay off with people making the most of the makeover. "I have noticed some people sitting here, people walking by and people on the highway will see it and stop," he said. The project is paid for by the fundraising efforts of the Kootingal Lions Club and the full restoration is expected to be complete in the next 12 months.

