Tamworth City Swimming Club's swimmers have enjoyed some great results at state and national competitions over the last couple of weeks. On the weekend Clementine Monet and Augustin Monet competed in the Australian Open Water Swimming Championships at Brighton Beach in South Australia. Both achieved top 20 finishes with Clementine placing 12th in the 16-19 years girls 5km event and Augustin 19th in the 16-19 years boys 5km. "It was good racing [and] they did very well," Sharks coach Nicholas Monet said. READ ALSO: Augustin is only a relatively new convert to open water swimming with the nationals only his second official competition. "He wanted to have this experience because it's another aspect of swimming," Monet said. "He's good at endurance and he's developing." "And he likes to be in the ocean". Unfortunately he found himself "all by himself" after the first lap and couldn't catch the group in front so had to swim virtually the whole race by his own. "He did well, he was better technically and had better fitness than he had the first time," Monet said. Clementine didn't have the same body of fitness and training behind her as she did last year, and also battled illness in the lead-up, but "did very well". "Every lap she was better and swimming better and catching groups and overtaking people," he said. Both were backing up from the NSW Senior State Age Championships, where they were part of a 13-strong Sharks contingent. Monet said he didn't really know what to expect going in after a disrupted winter and start to summer but thought "they did very well". One of the highlights was Amelia Simm's gold in the 15 years 200m breaststroke. She also picked up bronze in the 100m breaststroke and 200m individual medley, and was one of several swimmers to make finals across the meet. Monet also highlighted the performances of the youngest members of the group - Chelsea Smith and Laura Hall, who are both only 12. "I thought they swum very well," he said. Smith finished eighth in the 12-13-years 200m backstroke after swimming a pb to place fourth in the preliminaries. "It was an amazing swim," Monet said. "For a 12-year old to swim 2.33 (mins)... that's a national time as well (two seconds under in fact). "Laura swum well too and was not too far off the final." The support the swimmers showed each other and their behavior on the pool deck was for Monet another highlight. Some of the club's swimmers are this weekend off to Gunnedah for the New England and North West Swimming Championships.

