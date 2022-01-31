news, latest-news,

Rhiannon Byers is celebrating a golden return to the Aussie women's 7s side after they claimed their third World Series title with a 17-12 win over Ireland in the early hours of Monday morning. The Moree product was one of three changes for the Seville leg from the side that finished third in Malaga the previous weekend. They had mixed success through the pool phases, defeating Belgium and tournament hosts Spain before falling to France in their final pool C match. However, the side returned to form on their road to the finals. READ ALSO: After dismantling Russia, who had beaten them in Malaga to end their 15-match winning streak, 41-nil in the Cup quarter-final they then defeated the USA 21-14 to qualify for the final. Byers wasn't the only New England export in action over the weekend with Tamworth's Claudia Nielsen lining up for the NSW White side in their internal trial played as the curtain raiser to the Waratahs trial against the Brumbies in Bowral on Saturday. It's been a busy couple of weeks for the Tamworth native playing for the Next Gen 7s in Brisbane the previous weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/e81ddc7c-0d07-417f-95bf-03d0887841ab.png/r4_5_1710_969_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg