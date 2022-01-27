news, latest-news,

A TEENAGE boy is being treated for his injuries after he was reportedly bucked off a horse near Tamworth on Thursday morning. Ambulance paramedics rushed to a property in Moonbi after receiving a call for help at about 8:30am. The teenager hit the ground and landed on his back after he was bucked off a horse on Moonbi's Common Road, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson told the Leader. One ambulance and its crew were deployed and are treating the teenager at the scene. His condition has not yet been confirmed. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/f80b4413-1ea0-4382-a2f6-b7fa54e6d1a8.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg