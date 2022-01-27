news, latest-news,

A 16-year-old boy has been hospitalised after suffering head injuries after he was reportedly bucked off a horse near Tamworth. Paramedics rushed to a horse stud on a property on the Moonbi Common Road after being called at about 8.30am on Thursday. A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW told the Leader he suffered a minor head injury after landing on his back in the accident. After assessing the teenager at the scene, the 16-year-old was taken by road to Tamworth hospital in a stable condition.

