Tamworth FC's Mick Gay will add another title next to his name in 2022 - Northern Inland Premier Division coach. The president, player and now coach is set for a busy year but he won't take on the mentoring duties alone. Gay, Robert Jeffrey and Owen Rogers will form the coaching group of FC's first and reserve grade sides. Jeffrey will take on the head coach duties while Gay and Rogers will help out when not playing. "With Owen being our first grade goalkeeper, he'll most likely help out more-so with reserve grade and I'm likely to play in our reserve grade team and help Robert a bit more with the first grade side of things," Gay said. The trio have taken on the roles after Wayne May stepped away from the first grade job. Gay, who first met May some 26 years ago while playing for Hillvue, described stepping into his shoes as a "daunting" prospect. "I don't know anyone who's probably put more into football in Tamworth than Wayne does so it's bloody daunting to be really honest," Gay said of May. "But he will still be involved from a committee standpoint to help out and give us advice which is great because he is so experienced. But we're really looking forward to the challenge." Part of that challenge is to continue the club's recent success. READ ALSO: The club won back-to-back premierships in 2018 and 2019 before making the 2020 grand final and were in the finals mix before the 2021 season ended prematurely. Gay said the goal was for FC to "remain a successful club that everyone wants to play for". "From my perspective - from being president as well - I don't just judge the club on success on the field. We're also making sure we are the type of club people want to come and play for. Not just because we're successful but because we're a great club." Making it tougher will be a couple losses in Ryan Davidson and Nguyen Nguyen. Gay said they are set to join Moore Creek. The coach said he'd get a better idea of how the squad would look when pre-season kicks off next Tuesday. Gay invited anyone looking for a run to come along. He was also looking forward to the club's come and try day for juniors on February 20. For more information, head to the Tamworth Football Club Facebook page.

