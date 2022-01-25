news, latest-news,

The Tamworth Baseball Association has locked in a date to start their 2022 summer competition. After meeting last week, it was decided the competition would be played on Sundays with a kick off date of February 20. The association will hold a couple sign-on days in the weeks leading in as well. President Dave McMurray said the association was ready to have another go at a competition in the warmer months after last year's summer comp ended early due to wet weather. "We're all pretty keen to make it happen," McMurray told The Northern Daily Leader. "We'll probably run that as a six to eight-week competition and it'll finish up prior to the Tamworth Country Music Festival." READ ALSO: While an exact date is yet to be finalised, the regular season is likely to start after a break for TCMF. "It'll be a continuation, basically, for most of the them [the players]," McMurray said. McMurray said the summer competition was the perfect time for newcomers to have a crack at the game. "We're encouraging people to come down and give baseball a go. We want those form other sports to participate - whoever," he said. McMurray also explained the reasoning to hold it on a Sunday afternoon. "The main thing is we're not interfering with other sports," he said. "We're not competing against other sports by having it on a Sunday afternoon." The Tamworth Baseball Association will post updates on the competition on their Facebook page (Tamworth Baseball Inc) and website (tamworthbaseball.com).

