Tamworth's water polo sides just missed the open Country Clubs Championships medals at Alstonville on the weekend. In what was a strong showing, the Tamworth men and Waraba's women both finished fourth after going down in their bronze medal games. Playing in their first 'country clubs' in over a decade, the men exceeded expectations in making the bronze play-off. "We did exceptionally well considering what we thought we'd do," a "hugely proud" coach, and goalkeeper, Ross White said. READ ALSO: They had originally nominated for the B Division competition but at the last minute found out it would all be one division. "We surprised ourselves and pulled out two wins in our first two games," White said. They then went down to eventual winners Nordek in their final pool game, but did, White note, score the most goals against them for the carnival. After Gosford proved too strong in their semi-final, they faced Easts Newcastle for the bronze, the novacastrians prevailing 13-7. "We had opportunities in the game but we couldn't peg them back," White said. "We were probably running on empty by then (they only had 11)." The side was a mix of ages and there were a few blasts from the past. The women were meanwhile pipped in their play-off 7-6 by Central Newcastle in what coach Libby Magann said was a "really competitive game". "If going to lose you want to lose like that. "We left everything in the pool," she said. "We played our best game". It was goal-for-goal for much of the game, the Newcastle side just getting the jump on them in the closing stages. Despite breaking their medal run - they have medalled their last three campaigns - Magann was really pleased with their performance. "All you can ask is the team improves over the course of the weekend and they learnt a lot as well," she said. "Lots of the younger girls got some good experience." The second women's side - the Guya's - finished seventh. It was a tough carnival for them having originally nominated for the B Division competition, which didn't end up going ahead, but they acquitted themselves well Magann said, and picked up a couple of wins. Four of the side also played with the 'Supremes' masters side, making for a hectic couple of days. Magann said overall it was a really good weekend. "It was really good for Tamworth Water Polo to be able to take three teams away," she said. "Just playing together and socialising together." Tamworth's involvement wasn't just in the water with Gail Salter refereeing over the weekend and being awarded the women's grand final.

