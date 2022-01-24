news, latest-news,

WERRIS Creek captain-coach Cody Tickle has a new assistant to launch the Magpies' season in a few months. Dave Stewart, who coached and resurrected the club's under 18s side last season, has moved up a slot or two in the Magpie pecking order. "Dave coached the 18s last year but will be my assistant this year," Tickle said. Tickle and Thomas Brown were co-coaches last year but Tickle has taken on the job and will be a dynamic force on-field with his ability to ball-play as well as run. While he can be one of the most damaging backrowers and playmakers in Group 4, he also laughs about which position he might play. "I might play halfback again," he joked of a couple of times during the covid-affected 2021 season where he played as the number seven. "Went alright too." Having Stewart as his assistant to run the bench while Tickle heads up the on-field game will be a bonus. "He'll be doing a lot with reserve grade too," Tickle said of Stewart. "We will be training as one large squad and then split off to do ball work. Dave will be a great asset for me." READ ALSO: The Magpies will also field a similar side to the one which battled away last season. The Millgate brothers, Harlee, Isaah and Cohl are returning along with Greater Northern centre Kieran Williams. Young Charlie Parsons, who came off the bench to inject plenty of pace and power into the midfield, will also be a more formidable player this season, Tickle said. As will Riley Leonard. "We've got some new faces too," the coach added. "Ronan Hadden has joined us. He's from Quirindi but played for Central Queensland. And we have some good young boys out of the 18s as well." Stewart is keen as well and he's certain a few of the youngsters he coached in the 18s last year will step up to the senior grade. That Stewart reinvigorated and resurrected the 18s last year was a huge bonus for the club. They hadn't been able to field a junior side for about 15 years and re-forming and energising those teenagers will help bolster the senior ranks this year. "We'll go alright," Stewart said. "I'll be coaching reserve grade and giving Cody a hand with first grade." The Creek 18s will also chase a title under the control of former first grade premiership-winning forward Neil "Bozo" Constable. Another club stalwart, Jason "Yogi" Smith, heads up the league tag quest. Smith was awarded life membership at the recent club presentation night. "That was special," Smith said. "Life membership - It was really special and very humbling. You never set out to win awards like that but it is very gratifying to see all the time and effort rewarded like that." Smith started playing with the Magpies as a junior in 1988 and a part of the under 18 premiership-winning side at Wee Waa in 1992. He was also on the bench for first grade right through their halcyon days of the 90s when they won four first grade premierships and a Clayton Cup in 1996. "I was lucky to be a part of that squad," he said of the Clayton Cup winning side. "Even though I didn't get to run on." For the past "four or five years" Smith has coached the Magpies' league tag side. "It's been great," he said. "The majority of the squad is back although we have lost Georgia Tory to Norths. She will be a big loss for us. We do have a few new faces and that will help with our depth. We've got some outstanding girls and we will be very competitive."

