It wasn't the biggest ever crowd at a Golden Guitar Final but "under the circumstances" Tamworth Harness Racing Club secretary manager Michael Jones was thrilled by the turnout. Normally, the crowd at the final would be bolstered by Tamworth Country Music Festival-goers but with no festival in 2022 the numbers were down but the mood didn't take a hit. "Excellent crowd. And there was a really good atmosphere with the music playing and all the people there," Jones said. The healthy crowd got to see plenty of action on and off the track. Trainer Graham Dwyer and driver Cameron Hart kicked off proceedings when they combined for victory with Slide To Unlock. Hart almost snagged victory in the big one - the Golden Guitar Final - but ended up in second with Delightful Dude behind Will Rixon and Aqua Sancta. Things happening off the track were just as exciting with plenty on offer. "All the entertainment - the mini trots, the dachshund races all of that - that all went well," Jones said.

