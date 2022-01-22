news, latest-news,

It wouldn't have felt it at the time, but Harry Wilson says his omission from the Wallabies' Spring Tour squad has been a blessing as he counts down to the kick-off of the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific season. The former Gunnedah junior was one of three young guns left at home with Wallabies management taking the view that they would get more benefit from a full pre-season with their Super Rugby clubs. The decision did raise some eyebrows, but has given the 22-year-old a chance to refresh mentally and physically after virtually 18 months of non-stop rugby and a rollercoaster 2021. After a breakout 2020 which culminated in him named the Rugby Australia Rookie of the Year, the Reds No.8 started in all three tests against France but was consigned to a spectator for much of the Rugby Championship. READ ALSO: "Obviously last year with the Wallabies was a bit frustrating being in and out but I guess it's almost been a blessing coming back here with the Reds and have some time to work on the few things they want me to improve in, which is some acceleration and footwork stuff," he told Rugby.com.au. "It was good to ease off the body as well, been playing a lot of footy against men so it was good to have a couple of months off and rebuild to hopefully get ready for another big year." Back training with the Reds since late last year, he said he's "loved being back here with the Reds and loving footy". "I think the mental break was one of the best things for me...I wasn't used to two years of basically footy straight around and not much of a break. Having that time with some of your best mates here at the Reds and normal life with friends and family has been great," he said. "You realise how much you miss footy so it's great to have that break. We're around 30 days away from round one and I don't think I've been counting it down more than this." The Reds kick-off their campaign against the Melbourne Rebels at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday February 19. Prior to that, it was confirmed on Thursday, they will play the Western Force in Brisbane on February 5 before heading to Roma to tackle the Waratahs as part of the second annual Santos Festival of Rugby (the inaugural of which was held in Narrabri). Last year the Reds won the Super Rugby AU title but couldn't translate that form into the Trans Tasman competition, winning just one of their five games. But Wilson says they are "very confident" with where they are at at the moment. "Obviously you don't win many games in pre-season but I feel like we're in our best physical shape that we've all been in a long time and hopefully that can help us in the games," he said. "We're very happy where we are at in terms of structures and footy wise...Last year was a bit frustrating after a great Super Rugby AU to put some of those performances in at Trans Tasman. "We're well aware that in two of those games, we weren't that far off and we're pretty confident this year against the New Zealand sides. They're some of the best in the world so it's always fun playing them so we can't wait for it. "As a team, we didn't perform well enough but we weren't that far off. Obviously, we take the learnings from that but we also take confidence from it. We just get better and I know this year we'll match up a lot better."

