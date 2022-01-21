news, latest-news,

It was all happening down at the Tamworth Paceway on Friday night. Not only was the Golden Guitar being held but there was plenty happening off the track as well. A big attraction was the dachshund racing which saw a mountain of people, along with their four-legged friends, turn out at the paceway. Check out all the photos we grabbed at the races below. On the track, punters got to see some great racing which kicked off when Cameron Hart scored a big win behind Slide To Unlock in the opener for trainer Graham Dwyer. Then in the Golden Guitar Final, Jarrod Alchin trained the quinella. Aqua Sancta, driven by Will Rixon, took out the big race with Delightful Dude, drive by Hart, in second. Overthemoon, driven by Tom Ison and trained by Andrew Ison, came third. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/c877ceaf-382b-4569-97ed-f2fa09f45282.png/r0_41_2984_1727_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg