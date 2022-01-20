news, latest-news,

Senior students across the state received their long awaited exam results today and local schools have done well. Seven students achieving an Australian Tertiary Admission Ranking (ATAR) above 95, two students named on the All Round Achievers List and a State ranking in Modern History are highlights of the 2021 HSC results for The Armidale School. Georgia Donoghue has been named Dux of the School with an ATAR of 99.45. Georgia secured Band 6 results in Economics, English Advanced, Engineering Studies, Mathematics Extension 1, Mathematics Extension 2 and Physics. Truly an All Round achiever, Georgia was also a school prefect, Captain of Debating and Captain of Shooting. Read also: "I'm really quite happy with that; I only needed a 90 to get into my course of choice so I just wanted to work as hard as I could to see how well I could go," Georgia said. Georgia, who is working at the Guyra tomato farm before starting a double degree in Mathematical Sciences and Economics at ANU, said she focused on past exam papers, practice essays, and 're-doing questions I got wrong'. "It was a tough year for us all, I found the biggest challenge was finding a balance between study, sport and a social life, particularly during lockdown when we couldn't do those things, such as shooting, which I love," she said. Not far behind Georgia was Mehdi Ahsan on 99.2, with four Band 6s in Economics, English Advanced, English Extension 1 and Mathematics Extension 1. "I am quite elated for myself but also over the moon for everyone else," Mehdi said. "As well as doing past papers and exams, a group of us would regularly discuss questions so I'm also really grateful to the help and support of my peers. Mehdi said he was "quietly confident" his mark will get him into Medicine at the University of New South Wales. Hudson McAllister achieved an ATAR of 98.9 and was also named an All Round Achiever, receiving Band 6 results in Economics, English Advanced, Geography, Legal Studies, Mathematics Standard and Modern History, for which he made the Merit List, placing 14th in the State. "I was aiming for (an ATAR of) 96 so I'm really pleased with that," he said. "Modern History was the biggest surprise. "When I did the exam I really wasn't sure how I went, but I was thrilled to get a mark of 97." Hudson is also heading to ANU for a double degree in Political Science and Arts, majoring in Mandarin. Lachlan Galbraith received an ATAR of 98.8, with Band 6s in Business Studies, Economics, English Advanced and Mathematics Advanced. Also achieving ATARs above 95 were Thomas Forsythe (96.8), Caitlin Xu (96.5) and Lachlan Hey (95.1). Rounding out those recording ATARs above 90 are Jack van Roy (93.85), Hannah Neilson (91.1) and Alexander Hall (90.4). In all, 17 students recording 39 Band 6 results in a record 21 subjects. Six students achieved a Band 6 in English Advanced and another in English Extension, while there were four Band 6 results in Economics. Principal Rachel Horton described the results as particularly pleasing, given the challenges - and even more so, with so many students already getting into their university course of choice. "I am proud of their achievements, but I am also incredibly pleased with the way they conducted themselves last year," she said. "What characterised this year group in particular was the way they came together, supported each other, and are now so happy for each other's achievements, something that really shone through when speaking to some of them this morning. "Year 12 really is better when faced as a team of students and staff and this cohort has shown that so well."

