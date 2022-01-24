community,

GROWING up in the cultural melting pot of Punjab, India, with its bustling tourism and culinary industries, Jagpreet 'JP' Brar knew that he wanted to be at the helm of a kitchen. And, he's done exactly that. Moving to Australia in 2013, JP studied hospitality management in Melbourne and found work in famous restaurants and cafes, before a job at the Tamworth Hotel drew him to where he's always wanted to live, out bush. "I grew up in India, that's my hometown but I came here for a better life, to study hospitality in Australia and one day own my own restaurant," he said. "I really just loved cooking, since I was a kid. Read also: "So I studied western cooking in Melbourne, Australian education is one of the best in the world." He knew he wanted to open his own business, and there was something missing in Tamworth's foodie landscape - fresh, healthy, middle-eastern cuisine. And so, Zora's was born. "In Zora's we buy all the meat fresh from the local butchery and make everything in house," he said. "When people think it's a kebab shop it's not, it's middle-eastern, we have Turkish or Afghani, Pakistani or Lebanese style rolls and we want to start live cooking on the street in front of customers so people can see what we're doing. "We have enough burgers, enough fast food, we are missing a modern style cafe bringing healthy foods." JP plans to open Zora's as a cafe in the mornings, serving up healthy shrimp, crab or scallop omelettes, protein pancakes and something a little more 'Melbourne' and everything is halal.

