CONCRETE has started pouring to pave the way for Tamworth's economic development. On Monday, the first slab went down on the Country Road roundabout, which will one day be a critical piece of infrastructure for the Tamworth Global Gateway Park. The $9.534 million dollar concrete slab is key to the success of the park, with the roundabout creating access points between the Oxley Highway, Tamworth Regional Airport, the Intermodal Freight Facility and Hunter Land's, Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) mayor Russell Webb said. "Attracting new businesses and investment into Tamworth is an important part of ensuring we create a prosperous region for our community over the next couple of decades," he said. READ ALSO: "Projects like these are essential to make that investment and economic growth a possibility." Located at the intersection of Oxley Highway and Country Road the new roundabout will boast dual lanes and five exits. While the roundabout is expected to be completed in May, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said this was just the beginning of a bright future for Tamworth. "The Tamworth Global Gateway Park is a crucial part of the City's future, driving investment and growth in our region," Mr Joyce said. "It's fantastic to see this project continue to take shape, and I'm proud to be part of a Government supporting regional projects."

