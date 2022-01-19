news, latest-news,

A FLOOD watch issued by the weather bureau for the Peel River, which runs through Tamworth, has been cancelled. The city has again been soaked by rain but it was steady and slow compared to the deluge that caused flash flooding the day before. The flood watch was also binned for the Namoi and Gwydir rivers but remained in place for the Upper Macintyre River on Wednesday afternoon. Between 9am and 4pm on Wednesday, Tamworth's airport weather station clocked 16mm of the wet stuff, though locals reported greater totals in their backyard gauges. A handful of low-lying roads remain closed across the Tamworth Regional Council area. The weather brought a reprieve in temperature as well, with Tamworth climbing to a top of 24 degrees on Wednesday. Sunnier and warmer days are forecast for the rest of the week and the weekend. WET WEATHER has swept into Tamworth, breaking a streak of stinking hot summer days. The gauge at the airport clocked 39.6mm of rain yesterday and the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has warned more is on the way today. Local residents reported significantly more rain in their backyard gauges, with more than 60mm captured in Westdale and more than 75mm in north and east Tamworth as well as Hillvue. Tamworth Regional Council was forced to close a handful of low-lying roads after the sudden downpour, which also caused some flash flooding in the CBD, on Tuesday afternoon. Roads that were closed include Wallamore Road, Warral Road at Impala Estate, Loop Road at Duncans Creek, Racecourse Road, Glen Barra Road at Halls Creek and several sites along Bungendore Spur Road. READ ALSO: A flood watch remains is in place for waterways across the New England North West after it was first issued on Tuesday afternoon, according to the BoM. An update is expected by midday today. Residents along the Peel River in Tamworth and the Namoi River, which flows through Gunnedah, have been urged to stay alert for possible minor flooding as catchments are already drenched. The watch is also current for the Upper Macintyre River and the Gwydir River. An official flood warning will be issued if the water is expected to pass the minor flood level. Tamworth State Emergency Service (SES) crews were kept busy after the deluge, responding to more than 20 calls for help on Tuesday afternoon. The volunteers responded to fallen trees, roof damage and sandbagging requests. Call 132 500 for assistance if needed, call Triple Zero in a life-threatening emergency. The BoM has forecast more rain for Tamworth today and a much cooler top temperature of about 24 degrees.

