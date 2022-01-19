news, latest-news,

A FIRE has broken out inside a large steel shed, which contains a seed crushing mill, in Tamworth's industrial area. Firefighters were called to the Ridleys stock feed centre on Belmore Street in Taminda after reports that it was alight on Wednesday morning. NSW Fire and Rescue Superintendent Tom Cooper told the Leader three firefighting trucks and crews, as well as the duty commander, had been deployed to the scene. An "offensive" attack was launched when they arrived. "Firefighters are inside the building and wearing breathing apparatus," he said on Wednesday morning. READ ALSO: He said the affected building was a 20-metre by 20-metre steel shed which contained a hammer mill for crushing grains, with storage silos nearby. "The silos are not impacted at the moment," he said at the time. Reports of smoke plumes had subsided somewhat by later on Wednesday morning as firefighters battled the blaze. Any damage done by the fire is not yet known.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/f210c584-8f64-47a9-aaf0-0b2c0d222c9a.JPG/r112_0_1197_613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg