community,

AFTER 16 years of supplying Papua New Guinea (PNG) with educational and medical supplies, Calala Rotary Club is preparing to ship their final container. Having grown up in PNG, rotary club member and project manager Jim Levy said he had seen first hand the difference these shipments had made. "There's been a serious neglect of the health system and the education system in New Guinea," he said. "They're most appreciative of anything we can give them." READ ALSO: The final containers have been packed to the brim with school chairs, hospital blankets and PPE to help deal with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Mr Levy said the project not only benefitted the people of PNG, but also helped keep good quality items out of Tamworth's landfill. "Our education and our health system have an amazing turn over of resources and an amazing amount of waste," he said. "But having said that, there has also been an amazing amount of good will." Resources have been donated from local schools, hospitals and charity shops over the course of the project. But Mr Levy said he was constantly communicating to find out what the people in PNG required and was pleased to be sending over a special birthing bed to meet their needs. While the supplies are donated, Mr Levy said he deliberately made sure the containers were paid for by people in PNG to give them a sense of ownership and responsibility. "They don't feel like it's a gift falling out of the sky." The final shipment marks a total of 34 containers that have been sent to PNG since the project started. And while Mr Levy had told himself this would be the last one, he said he had also promised himself that earlier, but his passion prevailed. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/f1ebfb71-394d-4647-b63e-88ded0b45619.jpg/r664_214_5531_2964_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg