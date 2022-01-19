news, latest-news,

TRIBUTES are flowing for former Tamworth MP and long-time local John Cull, who died on January 10 aged 70 following a battle with renal cancer. He is being remembered, above all else, as a 'true gentleman' and a family man who devoted much of his life to standing up for his community. Mr Cull served as the Tamworth MP from 2001 to 2003, following predecessor Tony Windsor's successful switch from state to federal politics. He won the 2001 by-election for the Nationals by a sizeable margin, defeating independent and then-Tamworth mayor James Treloar. His time in the political spotlight was relatively short, and was narrowly beaten in the 2003 state election by Peter Draper. However he was always held in high esteem by his colleagues and the community, according to his wife Susan Cull. "He was held in high regard by his constituents and other members of parliament. He always projected the voice and aspirations of country people," she said. "It was a role that he was made for after his demonstrated leadership at school and the respect he gained amongst his peers." Despite the loss, Mr Cull remained an active member of the community, which he had been part of for the majority of his life. Born in Sydney in 1951, he grew up on a property called 'Stafford' at Curlewis, which Mr Cull would return to after completing schooling at Newington College. He was an avid and talented rugby player, and was part of the 1970 Gunnedah Red Devils premiership winning side. It was in Gunnedah where he met Susan. The pair married and had two children, Sally and Andrew. Mr Cull and his wife ran a grain and cattle property at Curlewis, while he also owned and operated a grain storage facility in Gunnedah alongside his brother. READ ALSO: He was community-focused, sitting on multiple agriculture committees, the Curlewis P&C and was part of the Breeza Fire Brigade. Mr Cull went on to open a franchising business called New England Retailing, which operated four Angus & Robertson and The Athlete's Foot stores across Tamworth and Armidale. In 1998, following a few tough years with weather at the farm, Mr and Ms Cull moved to Tamworth to run the Angus & Robertson store. Shortly after his time in politics he signed on with George Avard Rural Property Sales in Gunnedah. It took until 2016 for Mr Cull to leave the area, moving to Sydney to be closer to his children and grandchildren. His wife said he will be well remembered with distinction. "Many friends and family looked to John for his rational opinions and sensible approach to life. He was a great source of truth for many," she said. "He was a genuine, honest man. Well respected and loved by all who met him." That sentiment was echoed by current Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson, who said Mr Cull was a good man and an excellent mentor. "A great friend of the New England North West and a great friend of mine and Anna's, a big contributor and supporter of the NSW Nationals who will be sadly missed," he said. "John's guidance and support to me as the current Member for Tamworth was always greatly appreciated. "Our deepest sympathies and condolences are extended to his wife Susan and their children Sally and Andrew. "John was well known for his smile, friendly nature and will be remembered as a true gentleman." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/22329010-d833-480e-8f27-87d7a4c9e46f.png/r67_0_1129_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg