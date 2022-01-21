community,

THE HALL might be small, but some big names are ready to hit the stage in Currabubula. The Festival of Small Halls will visit the village for the third time in March, providing the sweet sounds of national and local artists. But Currabubula Local Advisory Group member Veronica Filby said the event brings more than just music to town, it also helps support local pubs and community groups who are called upon to cater. "It's a whole community event," she said. READ ALSO: This year's line up features soul, rhythm and blues artist Karen Lee Andrews folk musician Juzzie Smith from Byron Bay. Ms Filby said she was excited for the diverse sounds to arrive in town. "It's styles of music we don't see as much in country areas," she said. "That's our focus, to bring different genres to the community." The event also aims to support local artists, with Werris Creek performer Carly Robinson also set to hit the stage. Despite the current statewide restrictions banning singing and dancing, Ms Filby said she was confident it would still be a great night given the intimate size of the venue. "You get to really connect with the musicians well," she said. "Once they've performed, or before, they'll be in the hall listening to the music and talking to the crowd." The concert is scheduled for March 2. Tickets are on sale and selling fast due to COVID-19 capacity limits.

