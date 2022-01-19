comment,

So, to get into a school they have to have had their booster, paid $100 for accreditation, paid for wwcc, done child protection course, emergency care, asbestos, first aid (all in own time) etc etc, then get treated like rubbish by some kids, not have lessons planned as teacher sick, teaching outside of subject area and not able to use Google classroom/ electronic rolls etc as they don't have a det profile. That's just the start! Sounds like a great success, like we have already seen with hospitals. Graeme Harris, Calala In 1998 I was a delegate to the Constitutional Convention held in Canberra to discuss an Australian republic elected on the ticket of the former Lord Mayor of Brisbane, Clem Jones, who advocated for an Australian head of state directly elected by voters in a national ballot. After the 10-day Convention - which spent little time considering a model for a republic and too much time on futile monarchy-versus-republic debates - a model sponsored by the Australian Republic Movement emerged that proposed our head of state be chosen by a two-thirds vote of federal parliament. It failed to secure majority support even among Convention delegates with 73 voting in favour of it, 57 voting against, and 22 abstaining. It was soon labelled "the politician's republic" and predictably defeated at the 1999 referendum. After two decades the ARM has released its "new" model which unfortunately echoes the rejected "politicians' republic" by offering voters only a pool of candidates chosen for them by federal and state parliaments. Once again it has already been dismissed in predictable attacks by constitutional monarchists with one reported as saying the ARM model gives Australians "no choice" over their head of state "as only politicians will decide on the candidates". The Real Republic Australia, which Clem Jones initiated and which since his 2007 death continues campaigning for a genuine directly elected head of state, wants to see as little involvement as possible by politicians in choosing our head of state. The ARM is entitled to put forward its model, but they do not have a monopoly on ideas. In coming months the Real Republic Australia will release a discussion paper seeking feedback on our model. In the end, no pro-republic group should expect to mandate the model put to a referendum. That's why we want the next federal government to hold a national plebiscite asking Australians if they want a republic and also asking them to choose from a shortlist of models. Whatever model is chosen in that plebiscite should be the one that goes forward at a future referendum to formally change our Constitution so that we become a republic. In that way the final model we vote on will not belong to the ARM or the Real Republic Australia, it will be the Australian people's model. David Muir AM, Chair, Real Republic Australia Every 10 minutes an Australian suffers a heart attack. Sadly, many do not survive with 48 Australians dying every single day from heart disease - someone's family member, wife, husband, or special friend that means the world to them. Given that heart disease is our biggest killer, it would be impossible for all Australian communities to not be impacted in some way. The simple fact is that there is still so much for us to learn about heart disease and research saves lives. Heart Research Australia aims to reduce the devastating impact heart disease has on families and the community by supporting world-class and emerging researchers to conduct ground-breaking research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of heart disease. That's why this February we invite all Australians to get involved with REDFEB, heart health awareness month, to raise much-needed funds for ground-breaking research into heart disease. Getting involved is as simple as wearing red and donating to Heart Research Australia during the month of February. For more information or to donate, please visit www.heartresearch.com.au On behalf of the thousands of Australians impacted by heart disease every year, thank you for your support. Nicci Dent, CEO, Heart Research Australia Many Australians will go to elections this year with a limited knowledge concerning climate change. They may well not realize that the main cause of climate change-the burning of coal, oil and gas to produce energy - if replaced by renewables, like solar and wind, has a realistic chance to put an end to the horrors of climate change. It is therefore extremely important that those involved in politics keep eligible voters, before the coming elections, fully informed about climate change and the fact that their individual votes could eliminate the cause of climate change and therefore remove the most important problem facing continued life on planet earth. It will indeed be an untenable result if the current frustrating lack of action on climate change in Australia continues beyond the elections, to be held this year, because of voter climate related ignorance. Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA

