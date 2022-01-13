news, latest-news,

THE holiday period often sees a rush of pets being bought and bedded into their new families, but animal welfare agencies from around the region say that hasn't been the case for adoptions. In fact, over the past few months, there have been more ingoings than outgoings with cats breeding rapidly. There has also been instances of dog litters requiring rescue. Animal Welfare League Tamworth president Jenny Campbell said she has had her hands full over the past few months, but that means there are plenty of furry friends looking for a new home. "We are adopting kittens and cats, always more kittens than cats, but of course at this time of year we are getting more in than what's going out," she said. "Particularly now because it's breeding season, so there's a lot more kittens and although our adoptions have definitely increased over the past few months, we've still got way too many kittens coming in." It's a similar case at RSPCA Gunnedah, with kittens coming in at a rapid rate, although president Linda Taylor said adoptions had been going reasonably well in the town. READ ALSO: Dogs have been less of an issue, with the Gunnedah branch only receiving one litter of puppies so far. RSPCA Inverell also took on a litter of puppies, after they were found roaming the streets, badly infected with fleas and hungry. The Inverell branch has also been taking on multiple caretaking roles after people suddenly found themselves unable to look after their pets. "We were tying up loops in rehoming dogs, or dogs that we'd been asked to care for while their owners were in hospital or in one case in the women's shelter." Both branches have desexing programs in place, which are crucial at this time of year. Ms Taylor said they had success with a program which allowed people to drop off cat litters while also bringing the mother in to be desexed. The Animal Welfare League's Ms Campbell said it had been encouraging to see there had been a wide range of people looking into adoptions. "Our community goes right across the board, there's been young people, young couples, singles, right up to elderly people looking for companions," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/e07f59b5-c618-45b3-af1a-953cbbed99ee.jpg/r0_90_4639_2711_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg